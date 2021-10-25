Name: Zeb Wagner

City of Residence: Bellefontaine, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Bellefontaine City Council President

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/zeb4prez

Why should you be elected?

I am a conservative leader with proven experience. I am the only candidate for this office with experience, not only as a prior member of City Council, but also two terms as City Council President. I have a record and reputation of honesty, integrity, kindness, and holding members of Council accountable to their constituency, City administration, and fellow members of City Council.

Top Three Priorities:

1.) Continue to run City Council meetings in an efficient, timely manner;

2.) Continue to develop and implement practices to make Council meetings more accessible to the public through the internet; and

3.) Continue hold members of Council accountable to their responsibilities as elected members of City Council.

Biography:

Zeb Wagner has served on City Council beginning in January of 2016 after being elected as the City’s First Ward Representative, replacing long-time councilman Dave Haw. In May of 2018, Zeb was appointed as City Council President by the Central Committee, and he was re-elected to a full two-year term in November 2019.



Zeb is a local attorney who has actively practiced law with the firm of Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger, Ltd. since 2009, where he focuses his practice primarily within the firm’s domestic relations and litigation departments.

Zeb is active in the community, being involved with numerous local boards and organizations, including past President and Vice-President of the Board of the Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities, a member of the Bellefontaine Chapter of Kiwanis, the Logan County Bar Association, the Ohio Bar Association, as well as the Order of Symposiarchs of America, Bellefontaine Chapter.



At home, Zeb is a “foodie”, amateur chef, and fitness enthusiast. In his free time, enjoys all things Ohio State, a good campfire, and spending time with his wife, Kristen, and son, Crew.