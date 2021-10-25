Name: Dan Branson
City of Residence: Bellefontaine, Ohio
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Sought: Bellefontaine City Council Ward 3
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/danbranson43311
Why should you be elected?
I have lived my whole life in Bellefontaine and I have seen good and not so good changes here.I have seen downtown growth but I haven’t seen any growth on the westside of town.I remember small grocery stores years ago but now I feel that we need grocery stores gas stations convenience stores on the westside of town.Lets not forget the westside of town and work together to be a whole community
What are you top three priorities?
- Development on west side of town
- Safer sidewalks in town
- As a council person to be more accessible