Name: Dan Branson

City of Residence: Bellefontaine, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Bellefontaine City Council Ward 3

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/danbranson43311

Why should you be elected?

I have lived my whole life in Bellefontaine and I have seen good and not so good changes here.I have seen downtown growth but I haven’t seen any growth on the westside of town.I remember small grocery stores years ago but now I feel that we need grocery stores gas stations convenience stores on the westside of town.Lets not forget the westside of town and work together to be a whole community

What are you top three priorities?

Development on west side of town Safer sidewalks in town As a council person to be more accessible

Biography: