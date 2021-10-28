Name: Ray Swisher

City of Residence: Bellefontaine, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: Bellefontaine City Council at Large

Why should you be elected?

I am a lifelong resident of Bellefontaine. I do not feel all citizens are being represented equally. I am a firm believer that if you don’t like something, then do something about it don’t just complain. I do not think that having a balanced budget always means that the money is being spent wisely.

What are you top three priorities?

1. Airport costs

2. Parks in all areas of town

3. Grocery shopping on the west side of town.

Biography:

I was born in 1951 and raised in Bellefontaine and graduated from Bellefontaine High School in 1969. I received the Vocational Machine Trades award as a senior and began working at Rockwell International as a machinist. I worked my way up to a salaried position. Following that job, I worked at General Dynamics in Lima in Quality Control and at AP Technoglass (Now AGC) as a Team Leader. Due to family needs, I began working at Molton Gas delivering propane in order to work days. When they were bought out, I got my class A Driver’s license and worked for Werner Enterprises pulling Dollar General trailers in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York until I injured my knee and retired. I now work part-time for Steve Austin’s Auto group delivering parts, cars, etc.

I have served First Lutheran Church on church council for many years. I am currently the Vice President of the Bellefontaine Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association. I have been married for 31 years and have 2 sons and 10 grandchildren. I also volunteer at the Holland Theatre doing whaever needs to be done mostly on the property committee.

My hobbies include working on classic cars. As a youth, I worked at Ludlow Body shop for 7 1/2 years and got the bug to have a classic car. I also collect model trains.