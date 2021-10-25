Name: Kyle Springs

City of Residence: Bellefontaine, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Bellefontaine City Council at Large

Why should you be elected?

Bellefontaine is more than just a city to me. It’s my community, the place I choose to work, live, and be involved. If re-elected, I’ll continue my commitment to making Bellefontaine a place everyone is proud to call home. I’ll continue working to keep a balanced budget, attracting new employers and affordable move up housing for our community.

Top Three Priorities:

Continuing to keep a balanced budget.

Working to bring additional housing and jobs to Bellefontaine and the surrounding area.

Continued work to improve the infrastructure, parks and downtown of the city

Biography:

Kyle is not a newcomer to Bellefontaine. He was born and raised in Bellefontaine, attended the Bellefontaine City Schools and is a 2002 graduate of Bellefontaine High School. Kyle attended Ohio State University and Rhodes State College. In the Fall of 2005, he chose to return to the hometown he loves as he began his career as a Real Estate Associate with Zimmerman Realty, Ltd. He continues to enjoy this beautiful community and has chosen to get involved in our city’s growth and leadership.

Some of the numerous community and professional boards Kyle has served on include the Logan County Education Foundation, the United Way of Logan County (Past President), the Community Health and Wellness Partners, and the Logan Acres Foundation. He is also a member of the St Patrick’s Catholic Church, The Exchange Club of Bellefontaine, the Kiwanis, and the Hilliker YMCA. He has also represented his district professionally as Past President of the Western Regional Information Systems and President-Elect for the Midwestern Ohio Association of Realtors.

In 2015, after 10 years of serving and advocating for his community in various local organizations, he chose to run for the Bellefontaine City Council, where he has enjoyed serving on the Audit Committee, Finance Committee and as head of the Utilities Committee. Kyle feels that the experiential knowledge and insight he has gained in the last few years in regards to what it takes to keep a community thriving and growing will serve his constituency well if he is elected to serve for another term.

Kyle loves the hometown where he works, serves, and volunteers at his two favorite organizations (the Holland Theater and Our Daily Bread), and where you will find him enjoying the downtown, spending time with his niece and nephew at local parks, hiking with his dog at Myeerah nature preserve and biking on the Simon Kenton Trail.