Name: Jenna James

City of Residence: Bellefontaine, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Bellefontaine City Council At Large

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Jenna-James-for-City-Council-At-Large-103654531965916/

Why should you be elected?

I should be elected because I’m an experienced and conservative, current Bellefontaine City council member. I have a strong interest in keeping our community such a wonderful place to live and work, keeping our taxes low, and continuing to make improvements throughout the city. As a small business owner with an accounting degree, I have a lot of leadership and financial experience. As a Republican, I have a desire to support local law enforcement, keep spending low, and keep a balanced budget.

What are you top three priorities?

-Supporting law enforcement

-Keeping taxes low

-Continual improvement of streets and parks

Biography:

Jenna grew up in Logan County and graduated from Indian Lake High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Franklin University in Columbus, OH. She and her husband Patrick own and operate two small businesses in Bellefontaine. The couple moved out of the area for about 12 years while he served in the active duty Air Force. They returned to Bellefontaine to settle down and raise their five kids near their family.