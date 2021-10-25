Name: Deb Baker

City of Residence: Bellefontaine, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Bellefontaine City Council At Large

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Deb-Baker-for-Council-At-Large-100372772300465

Why should you be elected?

I believe that I should be re-elected to Bellefontaine City Council because I have the experience necessary keep Bellefontaine fiscally healthy and encourage positive growth into the future.

What are you top three priorities?

Create an atmosphere that works with existing businesses and attracts new businesses to locate and offer good paying jobs in Bellefontaine.



Provide quality services and utilities to the citizens of Bellefontaine at reasonable rates.



Make improvements to the city park facilities.

Biography:

My family first moved to Bellefontaine in 1979. Ron and I have been married for 45 years. I am retired from a forty-two year teaching career, spent mostly at Ohio Hi-Point Career Center. We have four grown children and twelve grandchildren. I believe strongly in being involved in my community. I have accomplished this by being involved in many different activities at my work, in my church, and as a city council member for the past ten years.