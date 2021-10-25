Name: Keith St. Pierre, Ed.D.

City of Residence: Bellbrook, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan

Office Sought: Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Board of Education

Why should you be elected?

By serving on the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board, I will provide experienced educational leadership ensuring Bellbrook-Sugarcreek students have access to outstanding educational programs that serve the diverse inclusive needs of all of our students. I will adhere to the Ohio School Boards Association’s established school board member role as a liaison between the school district and community who adopts policy, sets long range goals, is fiscally accountable and hires/evaluates the Superintendent and Treasurer. As a school board member, I understand our role is to hire knowledgeable, professional administrators to manage the daily operations of the school district. I plan to be a board member who listens to and respects input from students, staff, administration, parents, and the community, helping all parties work together to best serve the students of our learning community. If elected to the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board, I will proudly serve the students, staff, administrators, parents, and school learning community where I live and have valuable knowledge and experience as Superintendent of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools for 24 years.

Top Three Priorities:

As a member of the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board, my top three priorities are to be involved in and provide input for Long Range Strategic Planning, Fiscal Oversight and Revision of School Board Policies.



The Long Range Strategic Planning priority should include a School Improvement Committee that addresses academic programs for all of the student grade levels. The School Improvement Committee needs to consider issues such as: lower class sizes in the primary grades, reinstating programs/courses that were cut, tutoring to assist students’ learning, and researching new programs that will further prepare our students for the future. The committee(s) should include participation and input from students, staff, administrators, parents, community members and board members.



The Fiscal Oversight priority must have planning components for use of general fund monies, capital improvement monies and the one time Cares Act monies. The planning components for these three revenue sources should detail current and future planning for use of these dollars. The fiscal planning must address staffing to meet the broad range of students’ learning needs, technology purchases, building supplies, a bus replacement schedule, district maintenance and a physical plant repair schedule. Staff, administration, parents, community members and board members should provide input and the Long Range Strategic Planning information must factor in the necessary student program expenditures.



The Revision of Board Policies should have a timeline for the revision process. Those persons who will be involved shall be determined in advance.

Biography:

I am a candidate for the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board. My wife Cathy and I are proud parents of three daughters who have successful careers after graduating from Bellbrook High School. I served as Superintendent of Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools for 24 years prior to retirement in 2018. I earned a Doctorate Degree in Education from Miami University in 1992.

I was Southwest Region Superintendent of the Year in 2015 and was inducted into the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Hall of Fame in 2018. I was an adjunct graduate professor of education and taught School Law, Finance, Business and Facilities, and Board/Administration Relations for over two decades at Miami University and the University of Dayton.



During the 27 years I have lived in the community, I have been active with the Bellbrook Lions Club, the St. Vincent dePaul Society and was a member of the Bellbrook Chamber of Commerce. I am passionate about serving our community and our schools and truly care about the children in our schools. I continue to believe in doing “what’s best for kids.”