Name: Mike Kinsey

City of Residence: Sugarcreek Township, Greene County, Ohio

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School Board

Why should you be elected?

Our family has a heart for service and I want to play any part I can in reuniting our community after too many years of division and infighting. I was only appointed to the Board a few months ago and would like to continue serving the community we love. I believe my well-rounded personal and professional experience provides a unique skillset to solve the challenges before us and grow Bellbrook Schools’ long tradition of excellence.

Top Three Priorities:

My first priority is working tirelessly to heal the division and infighting within our community. Every endeavor I undertake is centered around reunifying the town that I love. In regards to levies and local funding, I propose it is time to come together as one unified voice and address our real school funding problem – Columbus’s unfair redistribution of our state tax dollars. Our district receives only about a quarter of its operating costs from the state. That is far below the average for other districts across Ohio. Due to a recent change in the state budget, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools will receive an additional $145,000 while a neighboring district about twice our size (Kettering) is projected to receive an increase of over $16,000,000. I pledge to work to solve this problem and promise to not support any new property tax levy during my term.



Another priority is fixing the lack of real, two-way communication between your school board and you. I believe a Board of Education can only function fully when every voice has the opportunity to speak, and also feels heard! I’m pleased that during my short time as a Board member we initiated brand new “Community Chats” where you have the opportunity to ask questions and engage in an honest conversation. While some of my fellow candidates have chosen to focus on communicating primarily through facebook, I continue to prioritize in-person opportunities where we can truly connect and have a real conversation about what is important to you.



A third priority is realizing that our district is not immune to the challenges and issues affecting schools around the country. I pledge to defend our shared small town values, keep political agendas like Critical Race Theory out of our schools, and fight for parents’ rights to make the healthcare decisions they believe are best for their children.

Biography:

My wife and I moved to the area in 2005 after I finished my Master of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of Cincinnati. We moved to our current home in Sugarcreek Township nine years ago after the birth of our son because we specifically wanted our children to be educated by the excellent teachers in Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools. Both of our kids (ages 9 and 7) proudly attend Bellbrook schools. I am the son of a retired teacher of 35 years. I am a member of the Bellbrook Lions Club, the Bellbrook Amateur Radio Club, and our family has enjoyed serving in various roles as members of Fearless Church for the past seven years. As an Engineer and Program Manager, I have successfully built a fifteen-year career solving complex problems involving very large amounts of data for government customers. I believe my unique confluence of personal and professional experience brings a well-rounded perspective to my service as a member of your Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Board of Education.