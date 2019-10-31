Bellbrook Mayoral Candidate: Michael Schweller

Name: Michael W. Schweller

City of Residence: Bellbrook

Party Affiliation:

Office Sought: Bellbrook Mayor

Why should you be elected?

I am uniquely qualified to continue as Mayor of Bellbrook as I possess the relevant experience to lead the City. I have a strong working knowledge of governmental accounting and Bellbrook finance which are both needed to keep our City income tax free.



The role of Mayor is a leadership position – not a role for an inexperienced candidate to learn City of Bellbrook operations. I have been fortunate to be re-elected to City Council since 1996. Prior to that I spent nearly 10 years on the City Planning Board. I know how Bellbrook is governed and understand the needs and concerns of our residents.



To keep Bellbrook income tax free requires the Council and Mayor to have a strong background in dealing with the Governmental Accounting Standards and the many accounts and funds maintained by the City. Our budget is complex and requires a comprehensive understanding of City operations.



Now, more than ever, Bellbrook needs proven, trusted and experienced leadership. I am, and have been, a great steward of the assets of our City.

Top Three Priorities:

The challenges facing Bellbrook are maintaining a balanced budget and continuing to provide the same level of services our citizens have grown to expect. With no income tax, and the elimination of several revenue sources at the state level, we must deal with relatively flat revenue and increasing expenses. We have infrastructure repairs to consider and we also need to continue our focus on revitalizing downtown and keeping our community “Small Town Friendly”.

Biography: