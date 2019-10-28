Bellbrook Mayoral Candidate: Douglas Johnson

Name: Douglas Johnson

City of Residence: Bellbrook

Office Sought: Mayor

Why should you be elected?

I think we can all agree we live in a great little town that continues to hold onto the same charming, quiet and peaceful setting as when my daughter and I chose to move here almost 18 years ago. But I have come to realize the same few people have been dominating the direction of our city’s future when there actually needs to be a change in leadership and process in order to revitalize our town. If I am fortunate enough to be elected by you as our new Mayor, I will lead by example as we transition into an ever-changing population, welcoming in younger generations as our new neighbors while not forgetting our elders’ needs as they gracefully age.

In order to bring about change and new ideas existing management needs a new mayor who will emphasize meeting the needs of our neighborhoods while staying within budgetary constraints. We can and must expect more input from City Council. Posing for pictures at P.R. events and passing out city ordinances isn’t enough. I stand for the transparency of city business and will act as the checks and balances required in local government.

I know a lot of folks are too busy to attend city meetings but if you are willing and able, I pledge to be early and stay late at council meetings to collect info about your cares and concerns and follow though with answers, suggestions and/or solutions. I will scrutinize purchases and city expenses in order to help our city government live within its means, its budget.

One of the mainstays to success of any city of family is coming to terms of the reality of living within a budget or seeking out new sources of revenue. If listened to I’m sure our citizenry has many good ideas. But an income tax is not needed in our city, yet our current mayor has been advocating for a city income tax for years.

Top Priorities:

Looking after the neighborhoods and addressing the concerns and cares of citizens

Tightening the reins on city funds

Biography:

I feel that I am well qualified to be our next mayor with my life and job experiences and level of education.