Beavercreek Mayoral Candidate: Julie Vann

Name: Julie Vann

City of Residence: Beavercreek

Party Affiliation:

Office Sought: Mayor

Facebook: http://facebook.com/julievann2020/notifications/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/vannjulie

Why should you be elected?

Beavercreek is at a critical point. A strong committed leader is needed to plan work with residents to build a PLAN for the future. We have neighborhoods that were destroyed by tornadoes, there is a huge backlog of unfunded repairs and maintenance projects that must be addressed, and there will be a significant change in leadership on City Council.

Top Three Priorities:

Financial Accountability. All of our citizens should know what our revenues are and how we’re spending that money. I would make “consumer friendly” quarterly financial reports available via the city’s website and encourage community feedback on our spending priorities Infrastructure Plan: This is an issue that should concern us all. We need $200 million to repair or replace streets, sidewalks, city-owned property and the like but we don’t have a plan that outlines how we’re going to get that money. We must strategically plan for our city’s future because the viability of our neighborhoods is at stake, including the neighborhoods destroyed by tornadoes. Leadership: In January, there will be three new council members and we’ll need a strong leader to help lead this new team. In addition to my experience as Mayor, I have a master’s degree in public administration and have studied government finance, personnel and labor negotiations, neighborhood preservation and more. My 16 years on council and additional leadership positions have brought to life numerous capital campaigns, events, and major projects.

Biography:

Retired Community Development Professional



MA Public Administration, University of Dayton; BS Human Ecology, University of Maryland.



Beavercreek Mayor, 4 years; City Council, 16 years: Leadership in municipal affairs, policy-making, initiating public/private/citizen partnerships, addressing citizen concerns. Community development administrator, 14years. Founder of Beavercreek Forward Foundation and Beavercreek Youth Council. Advocate for bike ways, senior center, and preservation of neighborhood quality. Leadership roles on many non-profit boards throughout the region.