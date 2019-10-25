Beavercreek Mayor Candidate: Bob Stone

Name: Bob Stone

City of Residence: Beavercreek

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Sought: Mayor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stone.Campaign/

Election Website: http://www.electbobstone.com/

Why should you be elected?

I am running for re-election as Mayor of the wonderful city of Beavercreek. I have been giving back to my hometown as an appointed or elected official for more than 25 years and I wish to continue serving. I strive to build consensus on issues facing Council and the general public. I believe and have demonstrated that the role of Mayor extends well past a seat on City Council. It involves community interaction at all levels, our youth, our seniors, civic organizations, local businesses, WPAFB, and of course our neighboring communities.

Top Three Priorities:

We must continue to work to ensure a full recovery form the Memorial Day Tornado, physically, emotionally, and financially.

I wish to continue to build our city toolbox with tools that will allow us to assist and encourage the remodeling and or redevelopment of some of our older neighborhoods.

I wish to continue to maintain a strong hard-working city staff so they can provide city wide services in the best way possible.

Biography:

Mayor Stone is beginning his third term on the Beavercreek City Council. Born in 1949 and a Beavercreek resident since 1953, he graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1967. Bob was inducted into the BHS Alumni Hall of Fame in 2005.

Mayor Stone attend Wright State University in the late 60’s, then served in Vietnam for 18 months. During his military service, Bob received numerous awards including the Bronze Star Medal for “Meritorious Achievement in Ground Operations Against Hostile Forces”.

Discharged in 1972, he went to work for the Montgomery County Health Department while resuming classes at Wright State. Bob subsequently became certified as State Registered Sanitarian.

In August of 1979, Bob started his own business which has been in operation for 36 years. During these years Bob made it a practice to give back to the community. These activities have included: Board of Directors for the Epilepsy Foundation, Board of Directors for the Beavercreek Enrichment Association (Senior Center), Beavercreek Veteran’s Memorial Committee, Board of Directors for the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce, Ethics Board for the Greene County Bar Association, Board of Zoning Appeals, Beavercreek Planning Commission, Beavercreek City Council, and Beavercreek Township Trustee.

Some of Mayor Stone’s most memorable City accomplishments include coordinating the donation and development of the Charles and Anna May Lofino Enrichment (Senior) Center, work on the Beavercreek Veteran’s Memorial, efforts supporting the Greene Town Center, and the realization of the much needed Fairfield Road Interchange and new City maintenance facility. More recently as Mayor, Bob is proud of his outreach to the community and our neighboring communities.

Bob and his wife Margaret (married 46 years) reside and serve in Beavercreek. They have one Son.

Experience:

1969-1972: United States Army, ASA

1972-1979: Montgomery County Health Department, Registered Sanitarian

1979-present: Owner/Operator Home Buyer Consultants LLC

1998-2006: Beavercreek City Councilman – Vice Mayor: 1998-2000, 2002-2004

2008-2012: Beavercreek Township Trustee

2016-present: Mayor, City of Beavercreek



Community Service:

Greene County Bar Association Ethics Board, 8 years

Board Member, Epilepsy Foundation of Western Ohio, 4 years

Beavercreek Enrichment Association board, 10 years

Board of Zoning Appeals, 3 years

Beavercreek Planning Commission, 8 years

Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce member, 20+ years

Greene County Airport Zoning Board