4th Congressional Dist. – Jeffrey Sites

Name: Jeffrey Sites

City of Residence: Bath Township

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Sought: 4th Congressional District

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sitesforcongress/

Campaign Website: http://www.sitesforcongress.com

Why should you be elected?

This primary will pit a Democrat against Trump’s Number One Cheerleader. Jim Jordan has not passed or voted in favor of any legislation that would benefit the OH4th. Jordan actually voted against teacher and first responders being able to deduct the cost of the supplies teachers buy for our children’s classrooms and protective gear that first responders purchase themselves.

This primary is about electing the Democrat who will respect the political diversity which exists in our District. I understand the Republicans outnumber the Democrats but we have a large independent group. I will reach out to everyone and I believe they will be surprised at what they discover about me.

Top Three Priorities:

Social Security/Medicare/Medicaid. How can we cut these benefits? This population is our most vulnerable.

Dignity to politics. No more coverups, lies, or bullying. I don’t win by shouting my opponent down, I win by presenting facts to the majority.

Meaningful Gun Legislation. I SUPPORT THE 2nd AMENDMENT! With this said, we need to address gun violence. Our children should not be afraid to go to school, we should be able to go out at night.

Biography:

Jeff Sites is a product of Ohio. Born in Lima, OH where he attended the Lima Bath school district through his high school graduation in 1985. In 1987 he enlisted in the Army and served as a Military Police Officer.

After an honorable discharge, he attended the Ohio Institute of Photography & Technology (OIPT) and earned an Associate’s Degree.

Service and teamwork are two things Jeff has been exposed to since his childhood. His father was a veteran of the United States Air Force who spent his post-military career providing maintenance to large machines as a member of UAW Local 1765. Jeff’s parents also made it look easy and seamless. As Jeff puts it, “they were a great team.”

Jeff has one teenage-daughter, Emily, who attends the same public schools, Jeff attended.

Jeff is a first-time candidate, who like too many Ohio families has suffered from financial hardships and lay-offs. Congress is filled with too many millionaires who ignore the real financial struggles that the middle class faces.

Currently, Jeff is employed as an assistant manager of shipping and receiving, leading a team of more than seventy associates in Findlay, Ohio.

In the past six years with his company, he has witnessed the constant outsourcing of jobs overseas. He’s also taken notice of the divisive and hateful rhetoric that has infiltrated our political system.

He’s also taken notice of how his Congressman, Jim Jordan, has single-handedly brought our nation to the brink. Jordan, as a leader of the Freedom Caucus, has helped force government shutdowns, and while he relished his role leading investigations into President Obama and Hillary Clinton, he believes that Donald Trump can do no wrong.

Jeff will bring a fresh perspective of the Middle-Class to the hallowed halls of Congress.