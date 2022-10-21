YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — A Yellow Springs family doctor has had his medical license suspended by the Medical Board of Ohio after sexual misconduct allegations involving multiple patients.

Dr. Donald Gronbeck is accused of touching patients inappropriately, writing prescriptions for patients he was in a sexual relationship with and sending inappropriate messages and photos to patients, according to the Charles E. Boyk Law Office.

Gronbeck faces a 50-count indictment: nine counts of rape, 10 counts of sexual battery, 15 counts of gross sexual imposition and 16 counts of sexual imposition.

Dr. Donald Gronbeck

The allegations stem from 2013 to the present and involve eight patient victims.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has posted a form to report any information or tips about Gronbeck and Yellow Springs Primary Care.

According to a Greene County press release, additional details involving Gronbeck’s indictment are to be announced at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.