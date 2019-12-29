Yellow Springs community celebrates Kwanzaa

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Village of Yellow Springs held their annual Kwanzaa celebration Saturday night.

The community was invited to celebrate at they Byron Community Center. Elders were honored with a traditional ceremony and children participated in lighting the candles in the kinara, a part of the Kwanzaa tradition.

Event organizer, Bomani Moyenda, says this event has been going on in Yellow Springs since the 1990’s but recently has been revitalized.

The event featured crafts and activities for children, musical performances, dance performances and educational presentations.

Kwanzaa is an African-American cultural celebration held around the Christmas season. There are seven days where seven principles are explored and explained. Saturday’s principle was “Ujima” which is Swahili for collective work and responsibility.

Moyenda says this date was the perfect one to host the community event.

“There are people who come and see people they haven’t seen in a long time. So there’s a lot of connections and reconnections and many celebrations all over the place,” explained Moyenda.

Kwanzaa is recognized from December 26 to January 1.