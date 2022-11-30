Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Yellow Cab Tavern in Downtown Dayton is hosting their annual Time’s Square style New Year’s Eve Ball Drop to ring in 2023.

(Photo courtesy of the Yellow Cab Tavern)

This year, 2 NEWS TODAY anchor Zac Pitts will be emceeing the event.

The tavern is continuing the tradition of hosting Dayton’s Silent Disco as part of the festivities.

Dayton’s Silent Disco happens on the last Friday of every month at The Yellow Cab Tavern and includes three different DJ’s playing three different styles of dance music for attendees to switch between.

The New Year’s Eve Silent Disco Ball Drop Party starts at 8 p.m. on Dec 31 and offers the silent disco, specialty drinks, a food truck and a free sparkling wine toast at midnight.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the doors. The tavern is located at 700 East 4th Street.

More details can be found on the event Facebook page.