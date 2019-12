DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Scottish philosopher Thomas Carlysle wrote in 1843 a quote that's been cited for nearly two centuries: "When it gets dark enough, you can see the stars."

2019 was a tragic year for the city of Dayton. The Memorial Day tornado outbreak was the worst natural disaster to hit the area since the 1913 flood. The Oregon District shooting in August killed nine and injured 27. Both stories made headlines across the world. The killing of Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio in the line of duty in November was a tragic ending to a tragic year.