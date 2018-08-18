Xtava Recalls Allure Hair Dryers Due to Fire, Burn and Electrical Shock Hazards

(CPSC) — Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers. The hand-held hair dryers are black or white and include a concentrator nozzle. The hair dryers were sold separately or as part of various hair care kits that included hair treatment products, a flat iron or a diffuser. Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N. All units have “xtava” imprinted on the blower end of the hair dryer.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the hair dryers and contact Xtava to receive a free replacement hair dryer.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 193 reports of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire, including 18 reports of burns and two reports of a minor electrical shock. Four of the reported burn incidents resulted in a blister to the hand, wrist or finger. One consumer reported a severe burn.

Sold At:

Online at Amazon.com, eBay.com, Walmart.com, Xtava.com, Groupon.com and other websites from October 2014 through August 2018 for between $15 and $60 when sold separately, and for between $20 and $80 when sold as part of a hair care kit.

Importer(s):

Xtava LLC, of New York

Manufactured In:

China

Recall number:

18-205

Report an incident involving this product

Consumer Contact:

Xtava toll-free at 877-643-8440 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.xtava.com and click on “Product Recalls” or https://recall-xtava-allure.expertinquiry.com for more information.