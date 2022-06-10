XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Xenia Police Division has sworn in a new police chief.

Captain Chris Stutes has been named Xenia’s new chief of police.

Stutes, a 26-year veteran of the Xenia Police Division, will take over from former chief Donald “Randy” Person, who announced his retirement in April. Stutes was one of several candidates considered for the role, according to a city announcement.

Captain Stutes has been the recipient of numerous awards including the Distinguished Service Award and others which recognized his leadership and professional conduct.

Stutes was awarded the Xenia Police Division’s highest honor in 2006, the Casey Elliot Memorial “City’s Finest Award,” which recognizes officers who set a standard of excellence for other officers to follow, according to the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Captain Stutes has our complete confidence and support as he takes on this new and important role,” Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman said. “Xenia Police Division has a tradition of excellence and I have no doubt that Captain Stutes will continue that tradition by being a professional and compassionate leader.”

