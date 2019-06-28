Xenia tornado survivor to Memorial Day survivors: ‘If you can fight through this, you can fight through anything’

This story is one of two focusing on tornado recovery – the story of Greene County Historical Society executive director Catherine Wilson, who lived through the Xenia tornado and gives her experience and personal advice to those who suffered through the Memorial Day outbreak. The other point of view was from a community – Joplin, Mo. which was hit with an EF-5 tornado in 2011, killing 150 people. Since then Joplin’s become a model for recovery and rebuilding following a natural disaster.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Catherine Wilson was nine years old on April 3, 1974, when her and her mother were storm watching.

After watching dark clouds and lightning from inside their home, they went to the front door to get a view from the southwest. Wilson described the memory as “gray, boiling clouds” and her mother if it was a tornado.

“It wasn’t that black color you saw in later pictures, because then it was carrying asphalt shingles from our plat and others plats that made it look black,” Wilson said. “It looked like newspapers (it carried), but it was actually walls that were swirling around.”

You can always take away that if something like this happened to you, you can fight back and get through anything. Catherine Wilson, Executive Director of the Greene County Historical Society

Today, Wilson is the executive director of the Greene County Historical Society.

“I feel like I’ve been put here in the historical society to be able to talk about this experience,” Wilson said. “Every April, we get severe weather fans, local news people or new weather people who gravivate toward here because of this experience.”

Leaving its mark

Wilson’s description of seeing the storm approach is etched into her memory, along with the emotions.

“Utter terror among other things,” Wilson said. “The sound will never leave me. The fight of the rubble, and the sight of things be trashed, laying everywhere.”

Wilson said even though 45 years had past, she’s still afraid of storms and so are local residents.

“I stil have tornado dreams all these years later,” Wilson said. “I can’t get away, I can’t run fast enough to hide from it.

“We always look to the skies if it gets slightly dark. I tried to ‘make myself one’ with the couch cushions the day of the Memorial Day tornados. Because it might come … it’s horrible.”

Advice dealing with the Memorial Day outbreak

Wilson said dealing with the aftermath takes work.

“It may look daunting, but you can get through it,” Wilson said. “It will affect your life, but you really have to just work through it.

“It can leave you scarred, not just mentally and emotionally, but physically. Some people were hurt bad, but you can always take away that if something like this happened to you, you can fight back and get through anything.”

Xenia’s history wasn’t always tornadoes. The Greene County city was known for the series or railroads that ran through the middle of town. Before the railroad were the Shawnee that lived in the area. To those outside of Xenia, it’s not just a city that was hit by a large tornado but the reminders are constant.

When the storm hit, innovative scientist and researcher Dr. Ted Fujita visited Xenia. Much of his research contributed to innovations in the field of meteorology and the study of tornadoes, as well as adjusting the “Fujita Scale,” the rating scale for the destructive power of tornados.

This week, a production company emailed Wilson, asking if the historical society had photos of Fujita while he was working in Xenia. It’s for a special on Fujita that might air on Smithsonian Channel.

“It’s all kind of falling in place again,” Wilson said.