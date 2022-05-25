DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fifth-grade Xenia student has received an award for her school safety skills.

AAA has named Abigail Snyder from Cox Elementary School as the 2022 AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year for the Miami Valley area. She received a plaque and a $100 gift card.

According to the release, the award “recognizes exemplary leadership qualities, safety skills, school involvement and citizenship/volunteerism.”

“The recipients of this award are committed to leading others in a positive way, and build on this strong foundation to become talented leaders across many fields and professions,” said AAA Public Affairs Manager, Kara Hitchens. “This year’s winner exemplifies all the qualities of a true leader.”

More than 4,000 students in Ohio participate in the AAA School Safety Patrol program in elementary schools. Patrol members complete traffic safety training and teach other students about traffic safety, and serve as role models for younger children.

The AAA School Safety Patrol Program began in 1920 as a way to protect children traveling to, from and around schools.