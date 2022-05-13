XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — 55 Xenia High School seniors were presented with scholarship awards totaling nearly $7.5 million during the annual awards ceremony on May 12.



Scholarships awarded were both local and university scholarships, including nearly $60,000 from groups across the Xenia Community.

A total of 55 individual awards that ranged from $200 to $3000 were made from these local groups to 35 seniors. These 55 scholarships are awarded by local groups, including fraternities and sororities, public service groups, and memorial scholarships such as the newly-established William Spahr Memorial Scholarship.



In addition to the funds from local clubs, $7,402,676 in scholarships have been offered from 43 colleges and universities to members of this year’s graduating class.



During the awards event, the 2022 XHS Graduates of Distinction were also officially recognized, and presented with the medallions that will be worn as part of their graduation regalia at Commencement, which will be held on May 25 at the WSU Nutter Center.



Xenia High School recognizes Graduates of Distinction, who are the students in the top 5% of the current graduating class, in lieu of naming a valedictorian. This year’s Graduates of Distinction are Jasmine Cboins, Madilyn Holcomb, Jessica Holland, Kelsey Kellner, Haley Kumpf, Jada McAvene, Emily McIntosh, Haley McManus, Connor Miller, William Miller, Allison Vandergriff, Alayna Vela and Jobe Vogelsong.