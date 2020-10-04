Xenia Police say deaths not the result of violence

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The police department says two people who were homeless recently died.

Police are aware of rumors that the deaths were a result of violent activity, but they say no criminal activity is suspected. Police also say there is no indication the two deaths are connected.

The investigation into the first death is closed. The investigation into the most recent death continues.

