XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The police department says two people who were homeless recently died.
Police are aware of rumors that the deaths were a result of violent activity, but they say no criminal activity is suspected. Police also say there is no indication the two deaths are connected.
The investigation into the first death is closed. The investigation into the most recent death continues.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- High-speed pursuit ends with arrest of murder suspect
- Xenia Police say deaths not the result of violence
- ‘I’m starting to feel good’: Trump releases 4-minute video from hospital
- Engaging men and boys to end domestic violence, new YWCA program starting for Dayton teens
- City of Dayton commemorates 100th anniversary of first pro football game