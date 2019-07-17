Xenia police looking for 2 suspects in robbery

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a robbery call at the Huntington Bank at 194 N. Detroit Street in Xenia as approximately 5:10 pm.

According to police, a suspect approached a teller, said he had a bomb, and demanded money. The teller complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money. He then got into a grey sedan, driven by another suspect. The two fled the area and are still at large.

The suspect who committed the robbery is described as a black male in his 20’s, weighing 175-195 pounds, standing 6′-6’3″ tall with short black hair wearing a ballcap, gray t-shirt with a blue backpack and blue jeans.

The second suspects who was in the car is described as black with long hair. The gender of this suspect is unknown.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery or the suspects, they are asked to call Xenia Police’s Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the top line at 937-347-1623.

