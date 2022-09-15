XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A 21-year-old man riding his motorcycle was struck by a minivan on Thursday afternoon in Xenia.

The accident occurred on Upper Bellbrook Road at the intersection of Colorado Drive on Sept. 15 at approximately 3:35 p.m, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, Scott McHenry, of Dayton, was traveling eastbound on Upper Bellbrook Road when he was struck by a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 35-year-old Xenia woman.

The man sustained serious injuries and was transported from the scene by City of Xenia EMS to Miami Valley Hospital. Upper Bellbrook Road was closed from 3:35 p.m. until 6:21 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, City of Xenia Fire and EMS and City of Xenia Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.