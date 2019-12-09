Xenia in the running to be featured on reality show

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Xenia has been named a finalist to win a spot on a reality show.

Xenia is one of 10 towns in the running for a half-million-dollar downtown transformation. It’s a part of the show “Small Business Revolution”.

The show’s producers will be in town Monday and Tuesday to see the city. The producers will meet with city officials, then visit downtown and nearby small businesses to get a sense of their needs.

Later they’ll decide which city will be featured on the show.

