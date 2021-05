XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – We have new information about a house fire in xenia Sunday afternoon.

Crews from the Xenia and Beavercreek fire departments responded to a house fire on Drake Drive at around 3:45.

They found a fire in the kitchen. A Xenia fire captain says nobody was in the house at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but the house is considered uninhabitable Sunday night.