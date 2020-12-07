Xenia Community Schools distributing meals to students

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Xenia cafeteria staff is teaming up with our bus drivers to deliver meals along normal routes throughout the district as they make the switch to 100 percent remote learning.

“The longer that this goes on probably the more need that there will be,” said Terri Murray, whose grandson attends Xenia Community Schools. “For us, it’s not a big deal because we are here cooking anyway but for some parents and kids that don’t have a lot schools are the only meal they may get during the day or two meals they may get for breakfast and lunch,” she said.

“We do have a fairly high percentage of students who participate in the free meal program to start with, so that’s something that we know the need is already there,” said Kristy Creel, the communications coordinator for Xenia Community Schools.

The service is available Monday through Friday. Every day, the routes will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. and take 2 – 2½ hours. Students who do not normally ride the bus may choose any stop that is convenient for them, based on location and time.

Families will not be required to order meals ahead of time. However, they must provide student id numbers for each student at the time of delivery. Students and or family members who come to pick up meals are required to wear masks.