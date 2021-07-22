Xenia church, community hold parade to welcome teen home after cancer treatment

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Xenia church community is celebrating a teen boy who returned home after his cancer treatment Thursday.

17-year-old Ashton Bradley is now in remission after being diagnosed with leukemia in late June.

In just a few hours, his church, Xenia Grace Chapel, organized a parade to show their support.

“He’s one of the pilars of the teen group, he’s always there to encourage people, he’s always there available for people,” children’s church volunteer Megan Gipson said.

The parade included church members, friends and local fire and police and departments.

Ashton is a high school senior studying criminal justice.

“This is about Ashton and just loving him like Jesus would love him, and that they feel our presence in their life that we’re with them,” parade organizer with Xenia Grace Chapel Alexa Johnson said.

His family said this support means everything after a difficult month.

“I thought it would be just a few people from church, I was not expecting the turnout that it was with such short notice,” Ashton’s mother Tina Bradley said.

“I just hope that he knows that he is loved, and I hope that his family knows that he is loved, and that the community is behind them 100% through all of this,” Gipson said.

Ashton will continue going through chemotherapy for the next 26 months.