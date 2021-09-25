Xenia Car show funds free oil changes, light repairs for those in need

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Xenia Grace Chapel held its 19th annual car show on Saturday, September 25 to benefit the Xenia community

From 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., XGC said, visitors could view cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models, set up a booth at a car part swap meet and enjoy meals from food trucks attending the event.

XCG said the event also features sponsored door prizes and gifts, with dash plaques handed to the first 150 cars to register.

The event cost $12 dollars to attend, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to fund free oil changes and light repairs for single parents, the elderly, and others with financial needs in the community, XGC said.