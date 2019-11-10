WWII veterans honored at Sugar Valley Golf Club

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday morning veterans were honored at the Sugar Valley Golf Club.
The ceremony honored all veterans, but specifically recognized the service of WWII veterans Jim Martin and Robert Six.
The public event featured a flag presentation and a rifle salute.
