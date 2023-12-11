DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State police and public safety recently raised funds to supply food donations to the Wright State Raider Food Pantry.

Officers and public safety staff participated in No Shave November last month, making a $100 contribution to the Food Pantry to take part.

The department donated $1,800 in goods to the pantry this year. Over the past three years, the police department has donated $11,000.

Officers purchased food for the Raider Pantry on Dec. 11 at the Sam’s Club in Beavercreek. They delivered the items to the pantry around 1 p.m. that same day.

The Raider Food Pantry serves all students in need of emergency food assistance and is open to any Wright State student enrolled in classes for the current term.