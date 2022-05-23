FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Controlling Board has approved the release of $462,000 to support a workforce training initiative at Wright State University, State Representative Brian Lampton announced Monday.

The RAPIDS grant targets training in high demand occupations. The funding will be used to acquire equipment to support training in additive manufacturing, robotics, cybersecurity and big data.



The equipment being purchased will be used to develop interdisciplinary curriculum and establish long-term working relationships with local industry.



Lampton said workforce development is a key issue for the Miami Valley and the entire state.



“It is critical in our efforts to attract and retain good jobs in our area and help Ohioans receive the skills and training they need in today’s economy,” he said.