Wright State University plans to welcome students back to campus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Planning is underway to welcome Wright State University faculty, staff and students back to campus.

The university said it will reopen its Dayton and Lake campuses this summer and fall. As part of the reopen it’ll give a larger percentage of students access to in-person classes and increase residence hall capabilities.

The fall semester begins August 23.

“I’m pretty excited for it. All of my classes have been online so as long as we can do it safely it’ll be nice to be back in person for sure,” said Grant Summer, a sophomore at WSU.

Lauren Jeffreys, a senior, said it’s been a pretty difficult year but she’s happy with the faculty’s response. She said they’ve been very responsive and very on top of things.

The university said it’s moving forward with its summer and fall planning because of both the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio and across the nation, as well as the increased availability of vaccines.

In the fall semester of 2020 and this spring semester, about 35 percent of classes were in-person and about 65 percent of classes were remote. Most employees have worked from home since last spring.

“It’s a whole different life on-campus it’s way better than staying in your apartment all day long and sitting at a desk and moving two feet so to get back on campus and get back into that routine will be nice,” said Summer.

Jeffrey’s said she feels like she’s grown a lot this past year as a student and that it’s really prepared her to function in this type of setting professionally.

Wright State also plans to host a number of small-group in-person student orientation activities over the summer and will continue to offer in-person campus tours for future students and their families.