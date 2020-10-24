Wright State University holds first virtual commencement ceremony for more than 2,000 graduates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University held its first virtual commencement ceremony Saturday. The ceremony celebrated more than 2,000 graduates from the Dayton campus’s spring 2020 class, and the Lake campus’s summer 2019 class and 2020 class. 

Many graduates submitted pictures that were shared during the ceremony. After the commencement, each individual college celebrated its graduates. There was a special message from the dean and graduates were recognized by name. 

