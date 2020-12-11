Wright State University continues hybrid learning for spring, summer semesters

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University announced it will continue its hybrid model of in-person and remote learning for the spring and summer semesters.

“I honestly cried a lot at first because I really wanted to come back in person, but looking at the numbers going up and everything I feel like it was definitely a good decision that everything did get moved online for me,” said Tionna Clyburn, a rising senior at WSU.

As the fall semester comes to an end, students are preparing for a full spring semester of hybrid learning.

“Mostly online is kind of what we need. I don’t think that we’re ready to be fully in person and it’s not ideal,” said Tiffany Snider, a junior at WSU.

“I would love to finish up in-person and have commencement in-person but with everyone ignoring a lot of the guidelines and stuff it is definitely safer to stay home,” Clyburn said.

In a statement to 2 NEWS, Wright State said, “The Wright State Spring Semester academic calendar will begin on Monday, January 11. Our mix of in-person and remote classes is expected to be similar to the fall semester with about 35 percent of instruction delivered in-person or with in-person components and about 65 percent of classes delivered remotely. At this time, the university has no plans to alter its spring break schedule. As such, spring break will begin on Monday, March 1, with classes resuming Monday, March 8. If conditions change in the spring, it may require the university to reconsider this plan. Summer term planning has just begun and is expected to be similarly impacted by public health conditions that have warranted the hybrid approach of in-person and remote classes. At this time, the university is seeking to increases its in-person classes for summer, but nothing is set and much is left to be determined as public health conditions are unknown.” Wright State University

“I’m really looking forward to being in class so I can get to know people, and also so that I will be able to grasp onto the material that they’re trying to teach me,” said Meleya Sanchez, a freshman at WSU.

Some students said they believe the hybrid model is better for everyone.

“I think it’s easy to adjust to it just because the professors are being so flexible and willing to work with us and willing to work with us,” Snider said.

“I have immune-compromised parents so I would rather keep them safe even though it is very hard being online,” said Clyburn.