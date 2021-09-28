Wright State, Premier Health announce official academic affiliation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University and Premier Health announced an official academic affiliation agreement.

With the new partnership, the institutions will continue training medical students, physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals in Southwest Ohio, and partner on academic, clinical, and research initiatives.

Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health said, “We now have a committee that meets regularly.”

Officials said the formal partnership allows them to be more proactively engaged.

“How do we provide the workforce and quality of medical professionals needed in our region to support the healthcare industry?” said Sue Edwards, president of Wright State.

The agreement includes Boonshoft School of Medicine programs and Wright State’s Nursing and Health Sciences programs. Premier Health trains most Boonshoft School of Medicine residents, medical students, and many graduates who work in the Miami Valley and employs numerous Wright State nursing graduates.

In a year when hospitals are experiencing significant staffing shortages due to the pandemic, the partnership would look at ways to better shift resources.

“When you look at the shortages you’re reading about in the country, we can start doing more strategic planning earlier and leverage the expertise of either organization,” Boosalis said.