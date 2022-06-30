DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program has been ranked the ninth-best in the Midwest and second in Ohio by NursingProcess.org.

NursingProcess.org said Wright State’s School of Nursing, Kinesiology and Health Sciences provides students with a dynamic nursing program that serves as a base for lifelong learning and serves local, regional, national and global communities.

The website highlighted the diverse clinical experiences that Wright State undergraduate nursing students receive.

Students spend around 200 hours in clinical experiences and are required to complete a preceptorship during which they care directly for patients in one of the region’s hospitals while being supervised by a registered nurse.

The NursingProcess.org website evaluated 660 schools offering nursing programs when compiling its list of best B.S.N. programs in the Midwest. Programs were ranked based on National Council of State Boards Licensing Examination (NCLEX) pass rates, academic quality, the nursing school’s reputation and affordability.

Wright State’s NCLEX-RN pass rate in 2021 was 84.85%, which was higher than both the nation and state of Ohio average.

Starting this fall, Wright State will offer a three-year undergraduate nursing degree at the Dayton Campus. The Lake Campus will continue to offer a four-year B.S.N.

The three-year B.S.N. is designed to help students to graduate and enter the workforce more quickly and help fill a critical need for professional nurses in the Dayton region. The three-year degree schedule will allow nursing students to graduate in eight or nine semesters.

Wright State’s B.S.N. program prepares self-directed graduates to work in a number of settings and in collaboration with other health professionals to coordinate and improve the health care of individuals, families and communities.

Wright State’s baccalaureate degree program in nursing is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education and approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing. Graduates of the prelicensure pathways are eligible to sit for the National Council of State Boards Licensing Examination (NCLEX) to become licensed as registered nurses.