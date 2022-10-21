Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University has temporarily closed their library after a staff member died after a fall, the university announced Friday.

Jeff Zentner, a programmer analyst in Computing and Telecommunications Services, died in the hospital due to injuries sustained from the fall.

Zentner worked at the university for nearly 25 years and received his bachelor’s degree in English from Wright State, according to the Division of Student Affairs.

The university released a statement through Facebook that said:

“An email was sent to community members to share the news of the passing of one of our staff members due to injuries he sustained after a fall at the Dunbar Library. Please keep his family and friends, as well as all of the community in your thoughts. The email also outlines resources available to those affected.“

Dunbar Library will remain closed through the weekend and will reopen on Monday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 a.m.