WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — As of noon, July 3, Wright-Patterson AFB has transitioned to Health Protection Condition level BRAVO in response to steadily rising cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations.

The month of June saw an average of 18 new cases per day, according to a July 3 release.

The base will not enact a Public Health Emergency at this time. Mask wear is still currently optional. HPCON Bravo looks a bit different than previously seen in accordance with new Defense Department policy.

The two most relevant changes are: Less than 80 percent of normal occupancy in the workplace, and mandatory COVID-19 screening testing for unvaccinated personnel, regardless of exemption status.

Reduced workplace occupancy may be achieved through telework, remote work, flexible scheduling, and other methods, as appropriate.

COVID-19 screening testing is required at least weekly for base employees who are not fully vaccinated, including those who have an exemption request under review or who are exempted from COVID-19 vaccinations prior to entering a DoD facility, which includes leased space.

As the base works through this latest wave of COVID-19 rates, base employees should know the following: Know the rules about when to isolate (member is sick or COVID positive) and when to quarantine (member is a close contact), you can read this at https://www.wpafb.af.mil/…/Isolation%20vs%20Quarantine.pdf.

The Wright-Patterson Medical Center has booster shots available to all eligible beneficiaries. Although not mandatory, having a booster shot eliminates the need to quarantine at home for five days if identified as a “close contact”.

Wear a mask for 10 days if you test positive or are a close contact.

Practice good hygiene and physical distancing. If you are sick, stay home and get tested. Stay tuned as more information as the Public Health Team closely monitors the local area or visit COVID website for more info at https://www.wpafb.af.mil/coronavirus/