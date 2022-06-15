WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is hosting a career event to help members of the military community get jobs.

The base is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Hiring Our Heroes to host a career summit on Wednesday, June 22 at Hope Hotel. The event will start off with a summit at 8 a.m., then a career fair at 1 p.m.

The event will include workshops on career planning, using networking sites, resume writing and interviewing. The day will conclude with a career fair. More than 35 employers are expected to participate.

All service members, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, are invited to attend. Service members, veterans and military spouses can register for the career summit at www.hiringourheroes.org/events.