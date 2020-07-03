World stocks mostly dip Friday with U.S. closed for Fourth of July holiday

NEW YORK (AP) – World stock markets dipped in Europe after gains in Asia. Trading was somewhat subdued Friday however due to the long holiday weekend in the U.S.
Wall Street remained closed in observance of Independence Day. Markets had risen in Asia as investors there got their first opportunity to react to the stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs figures released on Thursday. But a resurgence in coronavirus cases, particularly in populous U.S. states, has dimmed some of the optimism for a relatively quick economic turnaround, especially for travel-related sectors like airlines and cruises.
