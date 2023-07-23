DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An upper-level wave of energy will move out of Indiana and across the Miami Valley Sunday evening. As it does, it will continue to trigger a few showers and thunderstorms through late evening.

Monday will be a near carbon copy of Sunday as yet another energy wave moves across our area and sparks a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

Then comes the start of a days-long heat wave on Tuesday when the mercury will soar to around 90 degrees with increasing humidity.

TONIGHT: Spotty evening showers and thunderstorms then becoming mostly clear. Low 64

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and erly evening. High 87

MONDAY NIGHT: An evening shower or thunderstom possible, then partly cloudy. Low 67

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

The mini heat wave will stick around for the remainder of the work week. Daily highs will top 90 degrees, but it will feel much hotter as the humidity soars right along with the temperatures. Heat indices could easily reach 100+ degrees. A scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible each day with the best chance arriving Friday night.