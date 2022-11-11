Fall is on the verge of winding down and winter is right around the corner.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fall is on the verge of winding down and winter is right around the corner.

Woodland Lights is returning to provide the community a family-friendly experience for the holiday season.

According to a release, the event will open on Friday, Nov. 18 as it celebrates being a holiday staple in the area for three decades.

The event will be open Friday through Sunday until Nov. 27, Thursday through Sunday starting on Dec. 1 and open nightly from Dec. 15 through Dec. 23. Visiting hours will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with gates closing at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $9 each or $20 each for a season pass. Children two-years-old and younger will have free admission to the event.

Visitors can expect to take part in events, such as seeing lights, Santa Claus in his cabin, a petting zoo, and so much more!

Concessions will also be available for purchase.

“Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors,” Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said.

“We are proud to offer even more features on the 30th anniversary of this community event and we invite you to celebrate with us. There is no better gift than to gather together and revel in the holiday spirit.”

There will also be a preview party for Woodland Lights on the evening of Nov. 17, which will be in the Joyce C Young Center and will include refreshments, light hors d’oeuvres and a look at the setup in the park. Tickets must be purchased in advanced for the preview party here.

Woodland Lights is located outside of the Washington Twp. RecPlex.

For more information about Woodland Lights or to purchase tickets, click here.