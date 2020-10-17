Women’s March held in Dayton in partnership with nationwide movement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Dayton was one of the cities participating in the national Women’s March, which raised awareness about gun violence.

The “Moms Demand Action” group gathered at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton Saturday afternoon. The group says it wants to raise awareness about gun violence, saying it’s a women’s issue.

Speakers addressed the crowd and spoke about other issues like the upcoming election and supreme court nomination. Organizers stressed the importance of electing lawmakers that will support change.

Susie Lane is part of the group. She says, “We can’t stop gun violence with one law. We can’t. We have to change our culture. We have to change our laws, too.”

Saturday’s Women’s March was one of many happening in cities across the country.