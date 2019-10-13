Women’s Conference held in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Health Network is improving women’s health in the Miami Valley.

The Schuster Performing Arts Center hosted the annual Healthy Women Conference. The gathering gives women new information and lessons on physical and mental health so that women can live their best life.

It also featured door prizes, lunch, and exercise sessions.

Michelle Beebe, the manager of Kettering Health Network’s Perinatal Outreach, says, “I hope they find information so that they can engage in their own healthcare so they can actually take care of themselves.”

The conference was free to members of the Healthy Women organization. If you’d like to join, contact the Kettering Health Network for more information.

