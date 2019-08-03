Women robs New Carlisle store, assaults Clark County Sheriff Deputy

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio – The Clark County Sheriff’s officer is investigating after a women robs a New Carlisle store and then assaults a sheriff’s deputy.

According to a release, a call for an active theft taking place at a Dollar General at 415 N. Main Street in New Carlisle.

Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with the alleged suspect. While deputies were gathering information the suspect jumped into her vehicle and started her car.

Deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office attempted to reach in an turn off the vehicle, however the suspect began to assault the deputy.

With the deputy’s arm lodged in the steering wheel the suspect fled from the scene, almost striking another deputy.

Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle for a short distance before the suspect vehicle crashed.

The incident remains under investigation.