Women dies in Mechanicsburg house fire

MECHANICSBURG (WDTN) – A women is dead after a house fire near Mechanicsburg Saturday morning.

Crews were called to a two story home in the 8000 block of State Route 161 just before 3 a.m.

According to Mechanicsburg Fire Chief Steve Castle, the fire stared in the back of the home and is a total loss.

Chief Castle says a 58-year-old woman died in the fire. Her identity is not being released at this time.

Crews from the Mechanicsburg Fire Department, Union Township Fire Department, Allen Township Fire Department, West Liberty Fire Department, and Northeast Champaign County all assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.