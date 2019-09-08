Woman dies in head-on crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY- A Sidney woman is dead after a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Eric Lashley from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, 2 cars were traveling in the opposite direction on North County Road 25a in Miami County when one of the cars crossed the center line and hit the other head-on.

The female driver, who was killed in the crash, has been identified as Kathleen O’Quinn, 58, of Sidney.

The driver of the other car was not injured. The passenger in the car was treated for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

No word on if the driver who crossed the center line will be cited or charged.