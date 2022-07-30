VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two women are speaking out about what they said a dentist in Vacaville did to them while at his office.

“I knew exactly what he was up to, and I was bawling my eyes out,” one woman said.

The woman — who FOX40 is not identifying — said the alleged sexual assault occurred while heavily medicated, putting her into a confused panic.

“He proceeded to rub his erect penis on my arm,” she said.

Her account is documented in the civil lawsuit against dentist and oral surgeon David Webb. She is not the only person accusing Webb of sexual assault.

Another woman also said she’s a victim, saying the dentist asked questions about her sex life while also saying he needed to check her heartbeat.

“He went all the way up to where he had my breasts over his arm,” the second woman said.

Attorney Mary Alexander is representing one of the women in the civil suit.

“He would shut the door, put them under anesthesia. Some women are very afraid about what happened when they were under the gas and anesthesia; the negligence is failure to protect this woman,” Alexander said.

That attorney said, at the moment, she has heard from 10 alleged victims of Webb, adding she believes there could be many more.

“It could be hundreds. It looks like he does this every day,” Alexander told FOX40.

The civil suit includes claims of negligence and gender violence. A criminal suit is being handled by the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

Both women said they want Webb to go to trial for what they say happened to them and possibly others.

“I want him to pay for what he has done, and I think he needs to go to jail. I think he needs to have the maximum sentence allowed,” she said.

Alexander said, if you were a victim, reach out to her and the Solano County DA.